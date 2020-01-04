Maspalomas town hall grants building licenses for the construction of two new five-star hotels

The Local Governing Board of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana approved the licensing of major works at the end of December 2019, for the construction of two new hotels, a five-star and a five star luxury, which are to be located in Pasito Blanco. The promoter, Centro Helioterápico de Gran Canaria S.A., plan to make an investment of €120 million, of which €3,838,863 will end up in council coffers in construction taxes and other municipal taxes.

The new sites plan, in total, 1,454 high-level accommodation places. This will be the first major construction license to granted since 2009 by the Department for Urban Planning, which “ends 10 years of absolute paralysis in the construction of new hotels” said Councillor for Urban Planning and Tourism, Alejandro Marichal; who added that this is “a firm commitment to the requalification of our accommodation offer, to increase the arrival of tourists with greater purchasing power.”

Luxury hotels

These newest hotels will be built for the SeaSide Hotels company in the urbanisation known as “Sector 5A Pasito Blanco”. The five-star hotel will boast an area of 66,000 square metres, with up to three floors, in which 550 accommodation units are to be build with a capacity of 1,104 beds.

The five star luxury hotel will have a total area of almost 46,000 square metres, and be a maximum of four stories high incorporating 161 accommodation units that will have a total of 350 beds.

The 711 new high standard units are aimed at enhancing the appeal of the famous Costa Maspalomas in one of the most important tourist municipalities competing at European level. The works granted must begin within a maximum period of four years, from the notification of the license grant.